Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Boston Red Sox continue their road trip with a weekend set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Sox face off against the best team in the league after taking three of four in Sacramento. The Dodgers bounced back from two straight losses to win their last two against the Mariners to start their homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Friday, July 31.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-194)

Dodgers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Red Sox +113

Dodgers -136

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02 ERA)

Dodgers: Edgardo Henriquez (4-1, 2.79 ERA)

Ranger Suarez returned from the injured list to throw four shutout innings against Toronto last week. That was on 64 pitches, so he should be able to go a bit longer tonight in Los Angeles. The southpaw allowed three runs in six innings against the Dodgers last year.

Edgardo Henriquez is serving as the opener for the first time this season. It’s expected to be a bullpen game for the Dodgers.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Red Sox record: 57-51

Dodgers record: 69-40

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Suarez only threw four innings in his return from the injured list, but he still racked up five strikeouts against the Blue Jays. He’s had at least five punchouts in eight straight starts and 11 of 18 games this season.

The Dodgers are one of the tougher teams to strike out, but Suarez should be able to get to at least five punchouts again tonight.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox have been feeling it for a while now, and they've been road warriors all year long. Boston is 32-22 on the road compared to 25-29 at home.

The Dodgers are slightly worse vs. LHP (19-12) than vs. RHP (50-28) this season, and I don’t have a ton of confidence in a bullpen game.

I’ll back Boston to stay hot as road underdogs.

Pick: Red Sox +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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