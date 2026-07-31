Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31
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The Boston Red Sox continue their road trip with a weekend set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Sox face off against the best team in the league after taking three of four in Sacramento. The Dodgers bounced back from two straight losses to win their last two against the Mariners to start their homestand.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Friday, July 31.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-194)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+159)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +113
- Dodgers -136
Total
- 8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02 ERA)
- Dodgers: Edgardo Henriquez (4-1, 2.79 ERA)
Ranger Suarez returned from the injured list to throw four shutout innings against Toronto last week. That was on 64 pitches, so he should be able to go a bit longer tonight in Los Angeles. The southpaw allowed three runs in six innings against the Dodgers last year.
Edgardo Henriquez is serving as the opener for the first time this season. It’s expected to be a bullpen game for the Dodgers.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 31
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
- Red Sox record: 57-51
- Dodgers record: 69-40
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)
Suarez only threw four innings in his return from the injured list, but he still racked up five strikeouts against the Blue Jays. He’s had at least five punchouts in eight straight starts and 11 of 18 games this season.
The Dodgers are one of the tougher teams to strike out, but Suarez should be able to get to at least five punchouts again tonight.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox have been feeling it for a while now, and they've been road warriors all year long. Boston is 32-22 on the road compared to 25-29 at home.
The Dodgers are slightly worse vs. LHP (19-12) than vs. RHP (50-28) this season, and I don’t have a ton of confidence in a bullpen game.
I’ll back Boston to stay hot as road underdogs.
Pick: Red Sox +113
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop