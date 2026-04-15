Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Minnesota Twins' hot streak continues. They've strung together four straight wins and now have a chance to complete the series sweep against the Boston Red Sox tonight.

The Twins have beat the Red Sox by a combined score of 19-6 through the first two games of the series, but despite that, they're set as home underdogs tonight. Let's dive into it.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+134)

Twins +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Red Sox -126

Twins +108

Total

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8 (-108)

Red Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Boston: Connelly Early, LHP (0-0, 2.63 ERA)

Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, NESN

Red Sox record: 6-11

Twins record: 11-7

Red Sox vs. Twins Best Prop Bet

Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Byron Buxton got off to a slow start to the season, but he's hit his stride the past couple of games, recording six hits and three home runs so far in this series. Let's bet on him to continue his hot streak in tonight's series finale by going OVER 1.5 total bases.

Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

If you're going to give me plus-money odds on one of the hottest teams in baseball to keep their momentum going, I'm going to take that bet every time. The Twins are sixth in the Majors in wRC+, well above the Red Sox, who rank just 22nd in that metric.

I also don't have much faith in Connelly Early. he has a 2.63 ERA through his first three starts, but a 1.537 WHIP is a red flag moving forward. If the Twins can get on base, they're going to find a way to score.

I'll back the Twins as home underdogs tonight with a chance to complete the three-game sweep.

Pick: Twins +108 via FanDuel

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