Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15
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The Minnesota Twins' hot streak continues. They've strung together four straight wins and now have a chance to complete the series sweep against the Boston Red Sox tonight.
The Twins have beat the Red Sox by a combined score of 19-6 through the first two games of the series, but despite that, they're set as home underdogs tonight. Let's dive into it.
Red Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+134)
- Twins +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -126
- Twins +108
Total
- OVER 8 (-112)
- UNDER 8 (-108)
Red Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Connelly Early, LHP (0-0, 2.63 ERA)
- Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP (0-2, 4.60 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 15
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, NESN
- Red Sox record: 6-11
- Twins record: 11-7
Red Sox vs. Twins Best Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Byron Buxton got off to a slow start to the season, but he's hit his stride the past couple of games, recording six hits and three home runs so far in this series. Let's bet on him to continue his hot streak in tonight's series finale by going OVER 1.5 total bases.
Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
If you're going to give me plus-money odds on one of the hottest teams in baseball to keep their momentum going, I'm going to take that bet every time. The Twins are sixth in the Majors in wRC+, well above the Red Sox, who rank just 22nd in that metric.
I also don't have much faith in Connelly Early. he has a 2.63 ERA through his first three starts, but a 1.537 WHIP is a red flag moving forward. If the Twins can get on base, they're going to find a way to score.
I'll back the Twins as home underdogs tonight with a chance to complete the three-game sweep.
Pick: Twins +108 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets