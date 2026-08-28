Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The New York Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox for a crucial four-game set this weekend, starting on Friday night on Apple TV.

These teams last met two months ago at the start of Boston’s incredible hot streak. Now, the Red Sox and Yankees are battling for playoff position in the AL East and the Wild Card race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Friday, Aug. 28.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-163)

Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Red Sox +138

Yankees -148

Total

7 (Over -119/Under -102)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA)

Patrick Sandoval got roughed up for seven runs on nine hits in four innings against the Pirates two starts ago, but bounced back with five two-run innings against the Giants last weekend.

Cam Schlittler has allowed a single run in each of his last three starts, going seven innings against the Braves, and then 5.1 innings and six innings against the Blue Jays. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs in 18.2 innings against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Red Sox record: 73-60

Yankees record: 75-58

Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Jarren Duran OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-147)

I know that Schlittler is a tough matchup, but Duran has been hot recently. The Red Sox outfielder has been on the upswing over the last month. Since July 31, Duran is 24 for 87 (.276) with 14 runs scored and 12 RBI.

Duran has gone OVER 0.5 HRR in three straight games and nine of his last 10 as well. You can get him to simply record a hit at -122 if you so choose.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Schlittler gives the Yankees a clear advantage on the mound over Sandoval, and the Yankees are 27-17 vs. LHP (48-41 vs. RHP) this season.

The Yankees are coming off a tough series against the Astros, but I think they will bounce back in a big game against the Red Sox tonight at home.

Pick: Yankees -148

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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