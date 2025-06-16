Red Sox World Series Odds Falling Following Surprise Rafael Devers Trade
It's not often that a team that has won five games in a row to get over .500 sees its World Series odds take a major hit.
But, it's also not often that a franchise trades a cornerstone of the roster even when the players is under contract for the better part of the next decade.
On Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox shockingly moved three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for four players, including Giants' No. 4 prospect James Tibbs. The move shocked the baseball world, as Devers had just hit a home run to cap Boston's three-game sweep of the New York Yankees.
Following the move, Boston's odds in the futures market took a hit, as there is no easy way to replace Devers' offensive production. The Red Sox are now +4500 to win the World Series and +1900 to win the American League at DraftKings. Boston, which is 37-36 in the 2025 season, is just eighth in the odds to win the AL.
This season, Devers is hitting .272/.401/.504 with 15 homers and 58 runs batted in. He's also walked 56 times, which led the American League prior to the trade. Simply put, Boston isn't going to be able to replace Devers with one player filling in his spot.
There had been some controversy between Devers and the Red Sox after the franchise moved him out of the third base spot and made him a full-time designated hitter. However, to move a star player of Devers' talent with so much time left on his deal is a shocking move nonetheless.
According to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham, Boston felt Devers did not live up to the responsibilities of his contract, which led to the decision to move him.
While Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks could help the Red Sox right now, Boston is clearly viewed as a massive underdog to make a deep playoff run in the betting market. Even though the Sox are just 0.5 games out of a wild card spot in the AL, they are +900 to reach the ALCS (an implied probability of just 10 percent).
Meanwhile, the Giants saw their World Series odds make a massive jump -- from +3000 to +2500 -- after they added Devers to the roster on Sunday.
