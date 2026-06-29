Reds vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The Cincinnati Reds continue their road trip with a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Cincy won the first two games in Pittsburgh before a 9-4 loss on Sunday. On the flip side, the Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with losses to the Cubs on Saturday and Sunday.

These are familiar foes as the Brewers swept the Reds in Cincinnati just last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Monday, June 29.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-170)

Brewers -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Reds +129

Brewers -156

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Reds vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-2, 5.59 ERA)

Brewers: Robert Gasser (1-3, 4.50 ERA)

Nick Lodolo is making his second straight start against the Brewers. He allowed two hits and no runs but lasted just four innings on 75 pitches. He allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings in his previous outing.

Robert Gasser has bounced back with two runs allowed in 11.2 innings in his last two starts after getting roughed up by the A’s. He allowed four unearned runs in 2.2 innings in his only start against the Reds last year.

Reds vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): CINR, BREW

Reds record: 39-43

Brewers record: 50-31

Reds vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Sal Stewart OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Sal Stewart is heating back up for the Reds. The slugger has a modest four-game hitting streak, going 7 for 18 with a home run and two doubles in that span.

Stewart is batting .282 vs. LHP on the season, including 1 for 2 with an RBI against Gasser.

Reds vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

You never really know what you’re going to get from either of these starters.

Lodolo allowed seven runs two starts ago before throwing those four shutout innings against the Brewers. Gasser let up a six-spot three starts ago before bouncing back with 2 ER in 11.2 innings in his last two starts.

Gasser’s bad start was on the road against the A’s, though, and he was done in by four home runs. That shouldn’t happen in Milwaukee’s ballpark.

I can’t trust Lodolo enough yet to take an UNDER, although I did consider it. Just give me the superior Brewers team at home tonight.

Pick: Brewers -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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