Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to right the ship in their first home series after the All-Star break.

The Cards won the first and final games of their six-game road trip, then fell 10-6 to the Diamondbacks in a makeup game on Thursday.

The Cardinals have won four of five meetings so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Cardinals on Friday, July 24.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-171)

Cardinals -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Reds +129

Cardinals -156

Total

8 (Over -109/Under -111)

Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.75 ERA)

Cardinals: Dustin May (5-7, 4.78 ERA)

Rhett Lowder might as well have been throwing batting practice in his last two starts. He allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings in Milwaukee on June 30, had a few good appearances out of the bullpen, then allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 2.1 innings at Coors Field last weekend. The right-hander threw three shutout innings, allowing one hit with five walks and four strikeouts against St. Louis on June 7.

Dustin May hasn’t been a ton better. He did have two solid starts with a total of two runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, but then allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings in Arizona last time out. This will be his first start against the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CINR, CARD

Reds record: 47-54

Cardinals record: 52-50

Reds vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+441)

Jordan Walker is 7 for 28 with three doubles but no home runs in seven games since the All-Star break. I think that changes tonight.

He’s had eight batted balls with an exit velocity of at least 100 MPH in that span, per Baseball Savant , with four more higher than 90 MPH.

If you want a safer play, OVER 1.5 bases is +115, and OVER 1.5 HRR is -141.

Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

The Cardinals struggled in their makeup game on Thursday, but should be able to reset as they’re fully back at home tonight.

Lowder has been awful for the Reds, and Cincinnati has a 4.77 bullpen ERA behind him.

Give me the Cardinals to get back on track at home.

Pick: Cardinals -156

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.