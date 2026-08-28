Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The weekend officially begins this afternoon when the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a National League Central showdown.

The Milwaukee Brewers are likely too far in front of the Cubs for Chicago to win the division, but they still need to play well in the final month of the season to ensure they get the highest wild card seed possible. They can take a step toward doing that this weekend against a Reds team that has struggled in the second half of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Reds +1.5 (-137)

Cubs -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Reds +170

Cubs -184

Total

OVER 9 (+100)

UNDER 9 (-122)

Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder, RHP (5-8, 5.13 ERA)

Chicago: David Peterson, LHP (7-7, 5.13 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Reds.TV

Reds record: 63-71

Cubs record: 76-58

Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

David Peterson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-154)

The Reds' offense has struggled when facing left-handed pitchers lately, including sporting a strikeout rate of 27% against lefties over the past 30 days. Now, they have to face a lefty starter in David Peterson, who has reached 6+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts.

Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

All signs point to this game potentially being a blowout in favor of the Chicago Cubs. It's a matchup between one of the hottest offenses in baseball and one of the coldest.

The Cubs rank second in the Majors in wRC+ (113) over the past 30 days, while the Reds rank 28th (86) in that metric over the same time frame. Things go from bad to worse when you consider the fact that the Reds have been especially bad against lefties. They're dead last in the Majors in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers over the past month.

I'll take the Cubs to when and cover the run line this afternoon.

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+114) via FanDuel

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