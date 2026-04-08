Reds vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Cincinnati Reds have ripped off five straight wins heading into tonight's game against the Miami Marlins, which has catapulted them to an 8-3 record and first place in the NL Central.

The Marlins got off to a strong start, but have since lost four of their last five. Despite that, they're favorites to bounce back with a win tonight. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's National League matchup.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-188)

Marlins -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Reds +110

Marlins -130

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Reds vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (0-0, 5.00 ERA)

Miami: Eury Perez, RHP (0-1, 5.73 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, Marlins.TV

Reds record: 8-3

Marlins record: 6-5

Reds vs. Marlins Best Prop Bet

Brady Singer UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Brady Singer's strikeout rate so far this season has been significantly higher than his usual career average of 8.5 per nine innings pitched, so we're going to sell high on the Reds' pitcher tonight and take the UNDER on his strikeouts total of 4.5. The Marlins have the fifth-lowest strikeout rate so far this season at 20.3%.

Reds vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm putting $40 on the Marlins to win tonight:

The Cincinnati Reds' offense has been the worst in baseball through the first two weeks, ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ while batting just .204. The Marlins, on the other hand, have been red-hot, ranking 10th in wRC+ with a batting average of .253 and an OPS of .729.

The pitching matchup is largely a wash between Brady Singer and Eury Perez. Give me the Marlins as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Marlins -130 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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