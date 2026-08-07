Reds vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7
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The Washington Nationals return home to host the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game set starting on Friday night.
It was a road trip the Nationals want to forget, as they got swept in a four-game series in Atlanta before dropping three of four in Philadelphia. The Nats are now 1-8 in their last nine games, and their league-best offense has lost players to trade and injury.
On the flip side, the Reds swept the A’s and won three of four against the Pirates to close out their homestand and improve to 56-58.
These teams combined for 45 runs in their three-game series back in May.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Nationals on Friday, Aug. 7.
Reds vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+157)
- Nationals +1.5 (-191)
Moneyline
- Reds +105
- Nationals -113
Total
- 9.0 (Over -102/Under -118)
Reds vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Chase Petty (1-2, 4.50 ERA)
- Nationals: Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA)
Chase Petty is getting a chance in the rotation again after pitching out of the bullpen for the last few months. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 10.2 innings against the Cubs and Cardinals in two starts back in May.
Cade Cavalli has been great for the Nationals all year long. He’s thrown five straight quality starts, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 24 hits in 30 innings.
Reds vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 7
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): CINR, NATS
- Reds record: 56-58
- Nationals record: 56-61
Reds vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Cavalli OVER 17.5 Outs (-106)
Cade Cavalli has been as consistent as they come as of late. After some struggles in the first few months of the season, he’s gone OVER 17.5 outs in five straight starts and seven of his last eight.
The Reds might be hot, but they only scored 14 runs in their three-game sweep of the A’s.
Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
I’m going to back Cavalli and the Nationals as home favorites tonight.
If the Reds had an actual starter on the mound, perhaps they’d be a bit more appealing as road underdogs. But I’m not sure how long Petty is going to pitch, and the Reds’ bullpen is one of the worst in the league.
Pick: Nationals -113
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop