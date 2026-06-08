Reds vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres are both down in the dumps right now.

The Reds just got swept in St. Louis and have lost 8 of their last 10 games, and the Padres are on a 2-11 stretch themselves.

It should be a solid pitching matchup in San Diego with Andrew Abbott set to face off against Walker Buehler.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Padres on Monday, June 8.

Reds vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-191)

Padres -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Reds +113

Padres -136

Total

8.0 (Over -101/Under -119)

Reds vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-3, 4.06 ERA)

Padres: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 9.50 ERA)

Andrew Abbott had his two worst outings in a while in his last two starts, but they were still quality with 6 IP and 3 ER against both the Royals and Mets. Before that, he allowed just three runs (two earned) on 14 hits in 22 innings in his previous four starts.

Walker Buehler is coming off one of his best starts of the season, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings in Philadelphia. He’d been fine before that, allowing 9 ER in 21.1 IP across his previous four starts.

Reds vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): CINR, SDPA

Reds record: 31-33

Padres record: 33-31

Reds vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Abbott UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-126)

I love this play considering how Abbott has been pitching and how the Padres have been swinging.

Abbott has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in six of his last seven starts, and the Padres are batting just .198 vs. LHP in the last 30 days. He should be able to quiet their bats tonight in San Diego.

Reds vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I like Abbott to hold the Padres in check, and Buehler has done his fair share of that as of late as well.

The Padres are in an awful offensive funk. They’ve scored more than four runs in a game just once since May 23. The Reds haven’t been hitting so great themselves, scoring 13 runs during their four-game losing streak.

It would be surprising if either of these teams scored more than four or five runs tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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