Reds vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The final afternoon game in Major League Baseball on Wednesday features a rubber match between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres after Cincy won in 11 innings on Tuesday night.

The Padres are falling fast in the NL playoff race, dropping to third in the NL West by losing eight of their last 10 games. Now, they’ll turn to righty Michael King (3.41 ERA) on Wednesday as he looks to bounce back from a few rough outings in a row.

San Diego is just 5-8 when King is on the mound this season, but oddsmakers have set it as a sizable favorite on the moneyline at home.

The Reds will counter with righty Brady Singer, who has a 5.89 ERA and some really shaky advanced metrics so far in 2026. Can the veteran turn things around to get the Reds closer to .500 this season?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League battle on Wednesday afternoon.

Reds vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-151)

Padres -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Reds: +139

Padres: -168

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Reds vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (2-6, 5.89 ERA)

San Diego: Michael King (4-5, 3.41 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/Reds.TV

Reds record: 32-34

Padres record: 34-32

Reds vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-149)

This season, Michael King’s strikeout numbers haven’t been incredibly strong, but he has a great matchup against Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reds are 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game and strikeout percentage, going down to a punchout 24.6 percent of the time.

King has 69 strikeouts in 74.0 innings of work this season, clearing 5,5 K’s in five of his 13 outings. He still ranks in the 66th percentile in whiff percentage despite falling to the 55th percentile in strikeout percentage in 2026.

I think this is a buy-low spot for King, as the Reds struck out 16 times on Tuesday night.

Reds vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The UNDER has hit in nearly 57 percent of the Padres’ games this season, but the Reds are 41-24-1 to the OVER – the second-best OVER mark in MLB.

This pitching matchup could lead to a high-scoring game, as King has allowed four or more runs in five of his last eight starts, raising his ERA an entire run from 2.41 to 3.41 in the process. Meanwhile, Singer has an expected ERA in the fourth percentile this season while also ranking in the fourth percentile in barrel percentage, average exit velocity against and expected BAA.

Singer has an actual ERA well over 5.00 and has allowed at least three runs in nine of his 12 outings.

These teams have combined for eight runs in each of the last two games, and there is push potential for this play on Wednesday.

Since King and Singer have not shown any signs of improving over their last few starts, I think we could see both offenses thrive on June 10.

Pick: OVER 8 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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