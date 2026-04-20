Reds vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to stay hot on the road as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting on Monday night.

The Reds just swept the Twins to improve to 14-8 overall and 8-2 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Rays are returning home after winning five of six on the road themselves. Tampa Bay is now 7-2 in its last nine games, but has yet to name a starter for tonight as of early afternoon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Rays on Monday, April 20.

Reds vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-215)

Rays -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Reds +102

Rays -122

Total

8.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Reds vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Reds: Rhett Lowder (2-1, 3.52 ERA)

Rays: TBD

Reds vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): CINR, RAYS

Reds record: 14-8

Rays record: 12-9

Reds vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-103)

Elly De La Cruz is off to one of the best starts of his career. He’s hitting .261 with an .859 OPS thanks to six home runs and five doubles in 88 at bats. The shortstop has scored 18 runs and drove in a dozen as well.

De La Cruz has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, seven of his last nine, and 15 of 22 games overall this season. I’ll take these shorter odds for him to do it again in Tampa Bay.

Reds vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

Not knowing who is starting for the Rays throws a bit of a wrench into things, but I still have to take the Reds as road underdogs.

Cincinnati is one of the most surprising teams in the league so far this season, and Lowder has pitched well enough to keep the Reds in the game.

Pick: Reds +102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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