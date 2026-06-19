Reds vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Cincinnati Reds hit the road for a quick three-game series against the New York Yankees this weekend.

The Reds just took the first two against the Mets before a 9-1 loss, and the Yankees saw their four-game losing streak end in a 5-1 loss to the White Sox last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Yankees on Friday, June 19.

Reds vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (+104)

Yankees -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Reds +224

Yankees -281

Total

8.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Reds vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (7-3, 1.82 ERA)

Rhett Lowder is coming off his best start of the season, allowing one run on five hits (one home run) to the Diamondbacks last time out. He’ll face a tougher test at Yankee Stadium tonight.

Cam Schlittler has bounced back with two straight one-run outings after allowing five runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings against the Guardians.

Reds vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CINR, YES

Reds record: 35-38

Yankees record: 45-28

Reds vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Bases (+113)

Paul Goldschmidt is riding a 10-game hitting streak, but he only had a single last night. Before that, the first baseman had OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games and eight of nine thanks to a combination of home runs and multi-hit games.

I’ll take these plus odds for Goldschmidt to stay hot against a pitcher like Lowder and the rest of the Cincinnati bullpen.

Reds vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I can’t quite wrap my head around the Yankees being this big of favorites tonight.

The Yankees should absolutely win this game, but -281 is way too high a price. I’m not too confident either way on the total, though, so I have to go with the value on the Reds as big road underdogs.

Pick: Reds +224

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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