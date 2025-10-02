Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams)
The San Francisco 49ers are down multiple key weapons on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, including second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Pearsall did not practice ahead of this Week 5 matchup, which made him a long shot to suit up in a short week.
Now, the 49ers will operate with Kendricks Bourne, Demarcus Robinson, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their top options at receiver.
Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder) has also been ruled out for this matchup.
Pearsall, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was off to a fast start this season, watching 20 passes for 327 yards in four games. However, the quick turnaround for this game on Thursday night led to multiple 49ers players getting ruled out.
Here’s a look at how to bet on San Francisco in the prop market with Pearsall and Jennings out in Week 5.
Best 49ers Prop Bet With Ricky Pearsall Out in Week 5
Kendrick Bourne OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152)
The 49ers signed Bourne after Week 1 of the 2025 season, and he has a lot of familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s offense after playing with San Francisco earlier in his career.
With Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list and Jennings missing time this season, Bourne has been in the mix as a No. 2/No. 3 receiver ever since signing with San Francisco. Now, he should see an expanded role with both Jennings and Pearsall listed as out on Thursday.
Bourne played 49.3 percent of the snaps in Week 2, 72.3 percent of the snaps in Week 3 (with Jennings out) and 66.7 percent of the snaps in Week 4.
He only has eight catches in three games, but he did catch four passes on six targets in the game Jennings missed in Week 3. It’s also worth noting that seven of Bourne’s catches have come with Mac Jones at quarterback, and the two have a rapport from their time playing in New England together.
I think there’s a real chance Bourne is the No. 1 target for San Francisco in Week 5, and I love his receptions prop at just 3.5. He’s been targeted four or more times in back-to-back games.
