Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
San Francisc 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is listed as questionable for Week 17 against the Chicago Bears despite dealing with knee and ankle injuries.
However, according to 49ers insider Matt Maiocco, Pearsall is tracking to play on Sunday after returning to practice this week. The former first-round pick missed Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
It's been an up and down year for Pearsall, as he's appeared in just eight games, mainly due to a PCL sprain that sidelined him early in the season. The young receiver has 31 catches for 443 yards this season, and he did make six catches in his last game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pearsall is "likely" to play in this matchup.
With that in mind, here's a look at how to bet on the 49ers offense in this crucial NFC battle on Sunday night.
Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Bears
Brock Purdy OVER 256.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for Week 17, and he's eyeing Brock Purdy as his No. 1 prop targe this week.
With Pearsall potentially returning, MacMillan is buying the OVER on the Purdy's passing yards prop:
Brock Purdy continues to be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He has now thrown for 295 yards in two straight games, and with the 49ers' defense struggling, he will likely continue to be forced to throw to keep pace with the opposing defense. San Francisco is set to take on the Bears in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football, and while the Bears have managed to force plenty of turnovers this season, they're allowing 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the fifth-most in the league.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
