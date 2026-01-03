Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been banged up in the 2025 regular season, appearing in just nine of the 49ers' games to this point.
He's back on the injury report in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks, as San Francisco is listing the former first-round pick as questionable due to knee and ankle issues.
Pearsall was also listed as questionable ahead of Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, but he ended up playing in that game, catching five passes for 85 yards while playing over 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
So, as long has he didn't aggravate anything this week, Pearsall should be able to play through the issues on Saturday night.
San Francisco can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC West with a win, and Pearsall had a big game -- four catches for 108 yards -- in Week 1 against the Seahawks.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star wideout in the prop market for this marquee matchup on Saturday night.
Best Ricky Pearsall Prop Bet vs. Seahawks
Ricky Pearsall OVER 3.5 Receptions (-111)
I'm buying Pearsall in this matchup (assuming he plays) after he grabbed five of his eight targets for 85 yards in Week 17. Pearsall played 80.6 percent of the snaps in that matchup, a sign that he can handle a normal workload despite nagging knee and ankle issues.
Prior to Week 17, Pearsall caught six of his seven targets in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans for 96 yards. He only played 58.1 percent of the snaps in that matchup, so Week 17 was a major step forward for the former first-round pick.
Even though he's been limited to just nine games, Pearsall has four or more catches in six of them. He's cleared this line in every game that he's received at least five targets, and he should remain a focal part of the offense if he plays on Saturday.
I think this receptions prop should be set at 4.5 in this game, so I'll gladly take the OVER on Saturday night.
