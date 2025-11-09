Is Rico Dowdle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle missed practice time this week with a quad injury, but he returned to a full session on Friday and is off the injury report for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.
This is great news for the Panthers, as Dowdle has been a revelation at running back this season and has helped the team to a 5-4 start.
In Week 9, Dowdle appeared to take the starting role in the Carolina backfield completely away from Chuba Hubbard, carrying the ball 25 times for 130 yards and two scores while playing 72.4 percent of the snaps. Hubbard had just five carries for 17 yards in the win over Green Bay.
Overall, Dowdle is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and is already up to 135 rushing yards in his nine games this season. In three starts, Dowdle has ran for 206, 183 and 130 yards, making him an intriguing player prop target in Week 10.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for Dowdle against the Saints on Sunday.
Best Rico Dowdle Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Saints
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-145)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's betting on Dowdle to find the end zone against New Orleans:
Rico Dowdle has been a revelation in Carolina. He’s threatening Chuba Hubbard for time in the Panthers’ backfield, and he’s deserved it. Dowdle actually had 42 snaps to Hubbard’s 13 last week in a win, and that could continue this week.
Dowdle scored two touchdowns last week, giving him four rushing touchdowns and one receiving on the season. He should get plenty of chances against the Saints and I like him to find paydirt at home.
