Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks Cavs vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals takes place at the World’s Most Famous Arena – Madison Square Garden – as the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The co-favorites to win the East before the season began, New York and Cleveland have taken different paths to this point, but both are just four wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.

Cleveland has a quick turnaround in this series after winning Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night while the Knicks haven’t played in over a week after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York knocked the Cavs out of the playoffs back in 2023, but both of these teams look extremely different with James Harden now in Cleveland and New York featuring several different starters, including All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

So, how should we bet on Game 1 – and this series?

This postseason, I’ve challenged myself to bet on every single game, which obviously includes this intriguing Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The “Road to the NBA Finals” challenge is simple, though narrowing things down to just one bet for these matchups does add a little extra pressure:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

I’m keeping it simple for Game 1 and taking a side in this game, as the Knicks have been money when favored at home in the 2025-26 season.

New York Knicks -7.5 (-105) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Today’s top play comes from my betting preview for Game 1, where I took the Knicks to cover the spread at home, something they’ve done at a high level all season long:

This may be the perfect storm for the Knicks in Game 1, even though they haven’t played in nine days.

New York is 26-15 against the spread when favored at home this season, and it has 34 of 45 home games overall (playoffs included).

Meanwhile, the Cavs didn’t win a road game in the playoffs until Game 5 of the second round, winning that matchup and Game 7 in Detroit to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Could there be some “rust” for the Knicks? Of course. But, the long layoff has allowed OG Anunoby to return in Game 1, which is a massive boost for New York on both sides of the court. Not only has the veteran forward shot over 60 percent from the field in the playoffs, but he’s by far the Knicks’ best all-around defensive player.

Cleveland went to seven games against a short-handed Toronto team and a Detroit team that simply didn’t have enough offense after Cade Cunningham to really compete against the Cavs. Now, it has to take on a New York team that has a plus-20 net rating in the playoffs, ranking No. 2 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating.

In the second round, the Knicks jumped all over the Philadelphia 76ers – who were on short rest after a Game 7 – in Game 1. I think this could be a similar scenario, especially since the Cavs’ offensive rating has fallen nearly nine points per 100 possessions on the road compared to at home this postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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