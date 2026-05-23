Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Knicks vs. Cavs Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

The “Road to the NBA Finals” challenge marches on, as Memorial Day Weekend begins with the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a crucial Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York has a 2-0 series lead after taking Game 2 on Thursday night, so the Cavs are in “must-win territory” if they want to keep this series alive. No team in NBA history has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit.

On the bright side for the Cavs, they are favored at home in Game 3, where they are 6-1 so far this postseason. Donovan Mitchell and company lost their last home game (Game 6 against Detroit), but the team has been much better offensively (fourth in offensive rating at home in the playoffs) at Rocket Arena.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have won nine playoff games in a row and are nearing their first trip to the NBA Finals in over 25 years. Can they cover the spread as one-possession dogs?

All postseason long, I’ve bet at least one play on every single game, and Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is no different. Here’s a quick refresher on the rules for this challenge:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

In Game 1, I took the Knicks to cover the spread, and I’m going back to the well for Game 3 with New York set as an underdog.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Can the Knicks move to 3-0 against the spread in this series?

New York struggled on the road in the regular season, posting a 22-19 record while finishing with one of the worst ATS records in the league, but it has turned things around in the playoffs.

So, as part of my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why I think the Knicks will cover in Game 3:

The Knicks’ against the spread record on the road in the regular season wasn’t exactly impressive, especially since they finished just a few games over .500 overall.

In the playoffs, things have been a lot different.

New York is 4-1 on the road in the postseason, posting the best offensive, defensive and net rating of any playoff team. On top of that, the Knicks now have the best point differential over the first 12 games of any playoff run and are No. 1 in net rating overall this postseason.

Best point differential in the first 12 games in a single playoffs



'26 Knicks: +221

'17 Warriors: +196

'71 Bucks: +183

'87 Lakers: +180

'25 Thunder: +168 pic.twitter.com/48u0Xlfqwf — Underdog (@Underdog) May 22, 2026

So, I don’t mind taking the points with New York, even though the Cavs have been a much better team at home (6-1) in the postseason. Cleveland has scored just 197 points in this series, posting an offensive rating of 100.0 in the process. Cleveland’s offensive rating is up over 117.0 at home, but I’m not sold on it producing at that level against New York.

New York has gone from the No. 7 defense in the league in the regular season to the No. 2 defense in the playoffs, and it has overpowered the Cavs with massive second-half runs in each of the first two games in this series.

Oh, and the Knicks’ two losses this postseason? They’re both by one point.

I wouldn’t be shocked if New York pulled off the upset, and I’ll gladly take the points since Cleveland has a net rating of just plus-4.3 at home this postseason despite winning six of seven games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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