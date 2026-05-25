Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Knicks vs. Cavs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is a close-out opportunity for the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson, as they took a 3-0 series lead in Game 3 with a 13-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

New York was an underdog in that game, but oddsmakers have already flipped the odds for Game 4, setting the Knicks as 2.5-point road favorites. Cleveland, which is 6-2 straight up at home this postseason, has now dropped back-to-back home games in the playoffs and is under .500 (8-9) through 17 games.

The Cavs are looking to keep their season alive on Monday night, but no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. So, Donovan Mitchell and company have backed themselves into a corner after making their first Eastern Conference Finals since LeBron James left the franchise for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As I’ve done all postseason long, I’m betting on this game as part of the “Road to the NBA Finals” challenge, where I’m betting on every game in the playoffs.

Here’s a quick reminder on the rules for this with just a few games left before the Finals begin:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

In Game 4, I’m betting on the sweep.

The Knicks have dominated this series and in these playoffs, covering the spread in three straight games against Cleveland with each win coming by double digits. Here’s a breakdown of my favorite play, which was also in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points for SI Betting.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks Moneyline (-142) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

New York is currently on the best 10-game stretch of any team in NBA history, posting a margin of victory of plus-225. New York has the best net rating in the playoffs, and it’s No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating heading into Game 4.

good morning, the knicks' +225 total margin of victory is the best by any team over a 10 game span, regular season or postseason, in NBA history — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2026

The Cavs had a shot to win Game 1, leading by 22 points with eight minutes to play, but since then it’s been all Knicks in this series. They went on a 44-11 run to close Game 1 and get a win, and now they have back-to-back wins by 13-plus points to take a 3-0 series lead.

There’s no doubt that Jalen Brunson is the best player in this series, and the Knicks have gotten contributions across the board from Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, the Cavs’ role players have struggled shooting the 3-ball in this series, and Donovan Mitchell hasn’t done enough offensively to beat this Knicks team.

There’s certainly a pride factor in Game 4 for Cleveland – no team wants to be swept – but the Knicks are playing on another level right now. They’ve won all but one game (Game 2 against Philadelphia) by double digits since Game 4 of the first round.

I’m buying the movement in the odds for Game 4 and taking the Knicks to win outright.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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