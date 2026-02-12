Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 12

Robert Morris and Cleveland State both find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Horizon League, but the winner of tonight's matchup will start to find some momentum.

This will be the first of two meetings between the Colonials and the Vikings, and the rematch will serve as their regular-season finale next month.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Robert Morris -3.5 (-118)

Cleveland State +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Robert Morris -180

Cleveland State +146

Total

OVER 152.5 (-106)

UNDER 152.5 (-118)

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 12

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Wolstein Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Robert Morris Record: 16-10 (8-7 in Horizon League)

Cleveland State Record: 10-15 (6-8 in Horizon League)

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Robert Morris is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Robert Morris' last five games

Robert Morris is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Cleveland State

The OVER is 6-1 in Robert Morris' last seven road games

Cleveland State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Key Player to Watch

DeSean Goode, F - Robert Morris Colonials

The matchup to watch in this game is DeSean Goode of Robert Morris vs. Dayan Nessah of Cleveland State. Both players lead their respective teams in both points per game and rebounds. Goode is shooting 62.9% from the field this season, so if he's able to continue to play at that level while also slowing down the offensive attack of Nessah of Cleveland State, the Colonials are going to have a chance to win and cover in this game.

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this Horizon League showdown:

This game is a meeting between two teams that thrive offensively but struggle defensively. They rank 69th and 70th in effective field goal percentage, but 257th and 361st in defensive efficiency. Both teams also lean on the 3-point shot, but they both struggle to defend the perimeter, ranking 190th and 169th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.

Cleveland State also plays at a fast pace of play, ranking 69th in possessions per game. If they can push the pace and force Robert Morris to pick up the tempo, we could see a high-scoring affair in this Horizon League showdown.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-106)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!