Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference face off on Thursday night, as the No. 3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies host the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets.
Oddsmakers have set the Rockets as slight favorites on the road in this one as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.
Memphis has a loaded injury report on Thursday, listing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldam and Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable. Marcus Smart has already been ruled out.
Meanwhile, Houston won’t have Jabari Smith Jr. (broken hand) and has listed forward Tari Eason as doubtful in this matchup.
Back on Oct. 25, Houston won the first matchup between these teams by 20 points, but the Grizzlies have played some really great basketball over the last month. They’re now fourth in the NBA in net rating – ahead of the Rockets (who ranks sixth).
Both of these squads are also elite on the defensive end, ranking No. 3 (Houston) and No. 5 (Memphis) in defensive rating.
Here’s how I’m wagering on this matchup, including a few prop bets to consider, on Thursday night.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -1.5 (-112)
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -125
- Grizzlies: +105
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), Space City Network
- Rockets record: 24-12
- Grizzlies record: 24-13
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Tari Eason – doubtful
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Desmond Bane – questionable
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – questionable
- GG Jackson – out
- Vince Williams – out
- Marcus Smart – out
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
Earlier on Thursday, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – focusing on wing Amen Thompson:
With Tari Eason doubtful and Jabari Smith Jr. out, Amen Thompson is in line to start another game for the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
In fact, the former lottery pick has played over 40 minutes in each of his last two games, putting up 15 and 16 rebounds in those contests.
Now, Thompson gets to take on a Memphis Grizzlies squad that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, which should mean there will be plenty of chances for him to hit the glass tonight.
Thompson is an elite athlete and rebounder, picking up 10 or more rebounds in each of his last five starts, clearing 10.5 boards four times. He’s obviously playing a ton of minutes, and the youngster is averaging a whopping 15.2 rebound chances per game over his last six contests.
Don’t be shocked if he soars past this number on Thursday.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Over his last 11 games, Desmond Bane has 10 with 12 or more rebounds and assists, averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Bane is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on the season, so he’s seen a slight uptick as of late as a playmaker. While the Houston defense is one of the best in the NBA, the Grizzlies should generate a ton of possessions in this matchup since they rank No. 1 in pace.
Even though he’s questionable for this game, Bane is worth a look in this prop if he suits up.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
This is just the third time this season that the Grizzlies have been set as home underdogs, and I’d suggest waiting to bet on this game until the statuses of Morant, Bane, Jackson Jr. and Aldama are decided.
If most of those players are out, this spread is going to skyrocket in favor of Houston.
The Rockets enter this game with a 7-4 record against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of nearly +10 points per game in those matchups.
Houston and Memphis both have elite defenses, but the Rockets will be even tougher to beat if Morant, Bane and JJJ sit. The Grizzlies have a deep bench, but their offensive ceiling immediately is limited if anyone of those three players sit.
Houston is an impressive 11-6 straight up on the road this season, and these teams are No. 4 and No. 5 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. I lean with the Rockets with so many Grizzlies rotation players banged up, but ultimately this is a game that bettors should wait and see the final injury reports before betting.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.