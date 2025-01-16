Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16
Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night, knocking off the Denver Nuggets by 20 points to build their lead on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Houston (27-12) is six games back of the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, but it holds at least a two-game advantage on every else in the West heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they’ve still made a move into the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with their recent play.
Since firing head coach Mike Brown, Sacramento is an impressive 7-2, getting it back to .500 on the season.
Oddsmakers have favored the Kings at home, but Houston has been one of the better road teams in the NBA (13-6 straight up) this season.
Here’s a look at how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds and my favorite prop bets for Rockets vs. Kings.
Rockets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +3.5 (-105)
- Kings -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +140
- Kings: -166
Total
- 225 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Rockets record: 26-12
- Kings record: 20-20
Rockets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Malik Monk – probable
- Mason Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- Devin Carer – questionable
Rockets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson is thriving as a starter this season, and I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why he’s worth a look in the prop market tonight:
The Houston Rockets and wing Amen Thompson are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday after blowing out the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
And I’m buying Thompson to stuff the stat sheet in what should be another start. Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) has been out for the last several games for Houston, as has Tari Eason – who was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.
Thompson was held to nine rebounds and zero assists last night, but he’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 starts this season. Over his last nine games (eight starts), Thompson is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
I’ll buy him at this lower number after a down game passing the ball.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
So far this season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, and he’s improved upon those numbers since Dec. 1, averaging 5.5 boards and 6.5 dimes per game over a 17-game stretch.
Fox has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 12 of those games, and he’s easily cleared this prop in back-to-back games after a three-game absence due to an injury. Even against a stout Houston defense, this prop is too low for Fox.
Rockets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
While the Kings are playing much better basketball over the last few weeks, I think they’re a little overvalued at home on Thursday.
Houston has been great as a road underdog (4-2 against the spread this season), and it ranks third in the NBA in defensive rating and fifth in net rating entering this contest.
Meanwhile, the Kings have covered in just seven of 19 games as a home favorite this season. Sacramento did have some impressive wins over Boston and Memphis during its seven-game winning streak, but Houston actually has a better net rating than the Kings over their last 10 games.
Houston’s defense has been a great equalizer this season, and after a blowout win over Denver, I think the Rockets can hang around as road dogs.
Pick: Rockets +3.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.