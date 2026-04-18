Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1

Two NBA legends square off in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, as the No. 5 Houston Rockets hit the road to play the No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James renew their rivalry from earlier in their careers when Durant won two titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors after James beat him as a member of the Miami Heat in Durant’s first NBA Finals appearance back when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been ruled out for Saturday’s Game 1, putting a lot of pressure on 41-year-old James to lead the Lakers in this series.

As a result, the Rockets are massively favored in the first round, and they’re the only road favorite on the board on Saturday.

The Lakers won the season series between these teams, but L.A. has a massive task ahead if Doncic and Reaves are both out for the entire series.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Saturday’s Game 1.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -5.5 (-105)

Lakers +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rockets: -225

Lakers: +185

Total

207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: Tied 0-0

Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams -- out

Kevin Durant -- questionable

Fred VanVleet -- out

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic -- out

Austin Reaves -- out

Rockets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-134)

If you’re betting on a Lakers prop bet, the four-time NBA Finals MVP is the only choice to make.

This season, LeBron is averaging 22.2 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game with Luka Doncic out of the lineup, and he’s recorded at least 10 dimes in eight of those games.

James is going to have to shoulder a massive workload on Saturday night, and the Rockets are likely going to force him to give the ball up to see if L.A.’s role players can beat them.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is also one of the greatest passers of all time, and it feels like James has another level to reach in the playoffs to keep the Lakers’ season alive. I’ll bet on him to clear this line, even though Houston allowed just 24.5 opponent assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers hit the OVER in 22 of their 41 home games in the 2025-26 regular season, and I think both of these teams are being a little undervalued with this total down at 207.5.

Yes, L.A. is down two of its best players in Game 1, but the Lakers still cleared 207.5 points in four of their five games to close the regular season (without Doncic and Reaves).

Houston is a top-10 defensive team, but the Rockets also have some capable offensive players in Durant and Alperen Sengun that should be able to get this game into the low 100s.

Houston hit the OVER in 23 of 41 road games in the regular season, and these teams combined to average over 231 points per game. Even with a slower pace in the playoffs and some regression for the Lakers, this line is a little too low for my liking on Saturday night.

Pick: OVER 207.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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