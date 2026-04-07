Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Make it six wins in a row for Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, as they’re peaking at the right time with the playoffs approaching.

Houston is set as a small underdog on the road on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, who seem to be destined for the No. 7 seed in the West. It’s been an impressive season from Jordan Ott’s Suns, as they defied preseason expectations to finish over .500 and earn a play-in berth (at minimum).

Devin Booker gets to face his old running mate in Durant, and this should be a good test for a Suns team that is likely to play OKC or San Antonio in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are still in play for the No. 3 seed in the West, as they sit 1.5 games out of that spot entering Tuesday’s action.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this nationally televised matchup between two of the top teams in the West.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets +1.5 (-118)

Suns -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rockets: -108

Suns: -112

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rockets vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Rockets record: 49-29

Suns record: 43-35

Rockets vs. Suns Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Suns Injury Report

Haywood Highsmith – out

Rockets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant 5+ Assists (-169)

During Houston’s six-game winning streak, Durant has stepped his game up as a passer, averaging a whopping 7.8 assists per game.

He’s recorded at least five dimes in eight consecutive games, and he’s averaging nearly nine potential assists per game in the 2025-26 season.

Even though the Suns are a quality defense, Durant is averaging 6.0 assists per game in his two games against them this season. I like him to go OVER this number on Tuesday night.

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Houston to cover as a small underdog:

Houston has won six games in a row and is making a serious push for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, yet it is a road underdog against the play-in tournament bound Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The Suns are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, and they’ve posted a net rating of +3.9 (13th in the NBA) during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Rockets are fourth in the league in net rating (+12.0) during their last 10 games, and they have a clean injury report with only Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams (both out for the season) listed.

The Suns have defied expectations this season, posting an above .500 record while looking like a legit playoff contender. However, they are eight games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better, including an 0-3 mark against Houston.

The Rockets have wins by 22, 19 and three points against Phoenix, and I don’t want to fade this Houston team during a huge winning streak. I think this is the best upset pick on the board on Tuesday, but I’ll take the 1.5-point cushion just to be safe.

Pick: Rockets +1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.