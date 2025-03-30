Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
The Houston Rockets still have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into a road date with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
The Suns are in a tough spot right now, as they’ve lost back-to-back games to fall out of the top-10 in the Western Conference. With just a few games to play, Phoenix trails the Sacramento Kings by one game for the No. 10 seed (and final play-in tournament spot) in the West.
Oddsmakers have the Rockets favored on the road in this game, but can we trust them to cover with Tari Eason out of the lineup?
I have a player prop that I love for this game, which is shared later in this story. First, let’s take a look at the odds, players on the injury report and more for Sunday’s matchup.
Rockets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -2 (-112)
- Suns +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -130
- Suns: +110
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Rockets record: 48-26
- Suns record: 35-39
Rockets vs. Suns Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Tari Eason – out
- David Roddy – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Reed Sheppard – questionable
- Nate Williams – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Rockets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Amen Thompson is a great prop target on Sunday night:
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, and he’s been terrific on the glass in his recent games, picking up nine or more boards in 13 of his last 14 games.
Over that stretch, Thompson is averaging 9.6 rebounds while playing over 35 minutes per game.
He has a solid matchup on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, as they are just 17th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. Thompson also had a smooth 10 boards the last time he played Phoenix.
With Tari Eason out tonight, Thompson should have a major role again in this game.
Rockets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are sixth in the NBA in net rating (the Suns are 15th), and they have a record of 9-1.
It’s extremely hard to fade this Houston team right now, as it’s played terrific defense all season long and now has a top-10 offensive rating over its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Suns have struggled against the spread all season long, including as home underdogs. Phoenix is just 5-6 against the spread in that spot while the Rockets are 11-9 against the spread when favored on the road.
I’m buying Houston to win this game outright and push the Suns’ playoff hopes to the brink.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)
