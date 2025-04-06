Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference are set to face off on Sunday, April 6, as the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets.
Golden State – the current No. 5 seed in the West – is within striking distance of the No. 3 seed, so it’s possible this could be a second-round playoff matchup later on this season.
Houston is coming off a massive win on Friday over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it now has a 3.5-game cushion for the No. 2 seed with just four games left on its schedule.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as favorites at home in this game. Golden State is 21-4 straight up in the 25 games that Jimmy Butler has played in, but can it hold off this up-and-coming Houston team?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +5.5 (-108)
- Warriors -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +180
- Warriors: -218
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Rockets record: 51-27
- Warriors record: 46-31
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Jabari Smith Jr. – questionable
Warriors Injury Report
- None to report
Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski has really come on since returning from injury, averaging 18.2 points per game in nine games. He’s cleared 13.5 points in seven of those matchups, and he did have an 18-point game against Houston earlier this season.
After scoring 54 points in his last two games, Podz is an interesting candidate to buy in this market on Sunday.
Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Warriors are the team to bet on Sunday:
Through 25 games with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, the Golden State Warriors are an insane 21-4.
That’s moved them to just one game out of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference heading into tonight’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.
Houston has been solid as a road underdog (9-6-1 against the spread), but we’ve seen the Rockets struggle against some contending teams – like the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston is also coming off a huge win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and this could be a letdown spot on Sunday.
Golden State is one of the better home teams in the league, 24-14 straight up, and it’s 3-1 against Houston in the 2024-25 season, including 1-0 since adding Butler to the roster.
I’ll back the Warriors to take this game since they have much more on the line than the Rockets, who have the inside track to the No. 2 seed out West.
Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
