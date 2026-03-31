Rockies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Colorado Rockies upset the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in their series opener, dropping 14 runs in a 14-5 win.

Now, Colorado is a +224 underdog on Tuesday night with righty Ryan Feltner on the mound against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Scherzer is in the twilight of his career, but he was a big part of the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series in 2025, posting a 3.77 ERA in three postseason starts. During the regular season, he wasn’t as sharp, appearing in 17 games while compiling a 5.19 ERA and 4.99 FIP.

The bright side for the Jays is that Feltner has a career ERA of 5.19 and had a 4.75 mark in his six outings in 2025.

Oddsmakers are expecting the Jays to be right back in the mix to win the AL East, but should we bet on them as massive favorites on Tuesday?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interleague showdown.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+104)

Blue Jays -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Rockies: +224

Blue Jays: -280

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Toronto: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV/Sportsnet

Rockies record: 1-3

Blue Jays record: 3-1

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+354)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home picks column – Daily Dinger – why Vladdy is worth a look to hit his first homer of the season:

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is off to a nice start this season even though he’s yet to hit a home run. Vladdy Jr. is 4-for-10 for the Jays with an OPS of .971 heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado scored 14 runs in an upset win over the Jays on Monday, but it also allowed five runs in that matchup. The Rockies had the worst team ERA in MLB last season, and they’ll have righty Ryan Feltner (5.19 career ERA) on the mound in this game.

Last season, Feltner allowed four homers in six appearances, and he has given up 45 home runs in 67 career starts. Not only that, but the righty has a shaky bullpen behind him, as the Rockies’ pen has allowed four homers already this season despite posting a solid 3.94 ERA.

That sets up well for Guerrero, who has at least 23 home runs in each of the last five seasons. I like him at this price on Monday night.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Toronto is off to a strong 3-1 start this season even with Monday’s loss, and it ranks third in MLB in OPS.

Meanwhile, the Rockies finally got their offense going on Monday, and they could find some success against this Jays staff on Tuesday.

Scherzer certainly isn’t the same pitcher he was earlier in his career, and he allowed three or more earned runs in nine of his 17 outings in the 2025 season. On top of that, the Jays’ bullpen has struggled out of the gate in 2026, posting an 8.53 ERA in four games – good for 28th in MLB.

The Rockies had the worst team ERA in baseball in 2025, and Feltner has not finished a season with an ERA under 4.49. So, I’d expect this potent Jays offense to get to him early on Tuesday.

After these teams combined for 19 runs on Monday, the OVER is pretty enticing tonight.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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