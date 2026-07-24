Rockies vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Milwaukee Brewers are seven games clear atop the National League Central and should be able to focus on the race with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the National League.

They'll now face a 41-63 Colorado Rockies team this weekend, and anything but a series win for the Brewers would be a disaster. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run line

Rockies +1.5 (+110)

Brewers -1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Rockies +230

Brewers -295

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Rockies vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (9-4, 4.76 ERA)

Milwaukee: Shane Drohan, LHP (5-3, 3.20 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Brewers.TV Presented by Potawatomi Sportsbook

Rockies record: 41-63

Brewers record: 64-38

Rockies vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane Drohan 6+ Strikeouts (-135)

The Rockies have struggled this season when facing left-handed pitchers, including when it comes to striking out. They have a strikeout rate of 25.5% when facing lefties. Tonight, they face a lefty in Shane Drohan, who has reached 6+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts, including a nine-strikeout performance in his most recent start.

Rockies vs. Brewers Prediction and Best Bet

The Rockies are already one of the worst teams in the Majors, and things get worse for them when they face left-handed pitchers. They're 29th in MLB in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers at 81. It's bad news for them that they now have to face Shane Drohan, who has a solid 3.20 ERA on the season.

The Brewers are a top-10 offense over the past 30 days, and tonight they get to face Tomoyuki Sugano, who has an xERA of 7.00 and an xBA of .311. I expect the Brewers to rack up the scoreboard today.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-135) via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!