Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sitting at 25-23 on the season, but are five games back from the NL West lead. The good news is they should be able to rack up a few more wins this weekend when they face the 19-31 Colorado Rockies in a four-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's NL West series opener.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-118)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rockies +176

Diamondbacks -210

Total

OVER 9 (-122)

UNDER 9 (+100)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Zach Agnos, RHP (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-1, 2.53 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, Rockies.TV, 12 News KPNX

Rockies record: 19-31

Diamondbacks record: 25-23

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

The Rockies have struck out on 29.9% of their at-bats against left-handed pitchers, which is 2.2% higher than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they have to face a left-handed starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struck out 6+ batters in two of his last three starts. I think he has a chance to soar over that total tonight.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Diamondbacks to win by 2+ runs:

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the worst teams against left-handed pitchers this season. They have an OPS of .654 against lefties with a wRC+ of 71. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 4-1 record and a 2.53 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have also been great offensively lately, ranking 10th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think they'll cruise to a win in this NL West battle tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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