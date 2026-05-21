Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21
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The Arizona Diamondbacks are sitting at 25-23 on the season, but are five games back from the NL West lead. The good news is they should be able to rack up a few more wins this weekend when they face the 19-31 Colorado Rockies in a four-game series.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's NL West series opener.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-118)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rockies +176
- Diamondbacks -210
Total
- OVER 9 (-122)
- UNDER 9 (+100)
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Zach Agnos, RHP (0-0, 5.59 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-1, 2.53 ERA)
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 21
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, Rockies.TV, 12 News KPNX
- Rockies record: 19-31
- Diamondbacks record: 25-23
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)
The Rockies have struck out on 29.9% of their at-bats against left-handed pitchers, which is 2.2% higher than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they have to face a left-handed starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struck out 6+ batters in two of his last three starts. I think he has a chance to soar over that total tonight.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Diamondbacks to win by 2+ runs:
The Colorado Rockies have been one of the worst teams against left-handed pitchers this season. They have an OPS of .654 against lefties with a wRC+ of 71. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 4-1 record and a 2.53 ERA.
The Diamondbacks have also been great offensively lately, ranking 10th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think they'll cruise to a win in this NL West battle tonight.
Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-102) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets