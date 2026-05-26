Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

An NL West matchup closes out a 15-game Major League Baseball slate on Tuesday, as the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles won Monday’s series opener, 5-3, and it’s heavily favored at home in Game 2 with two struggling lefties on the mound.

Eric Lauer (6.69 ERA) is set to make his first start as a Dodger this season after beginning the year – and struggling – with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’ll go up against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland, who has a 7.04 ERA and has really struggled to turn things around since coming off the injured list in late April.

So, who should we bet on?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a play on the total for this matchup between two division rivals.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Dodgers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rockies: +194

Dodgers: -239

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -114)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.04 ERA)

Los Angeles: Eric Lauer (1-5, 6.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet LA, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 20-35

Dodgers record: 34-20

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+243)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani’s matchup is too good to pass up:

Ohtani only has eight home runs in the 2026 season, but he’s hitting .415 with two homers over the last two weeks, a sign that he’s rounding into form here in late May.

There may not be a better matchup for Ohtani than the one he has on Tuesday night, as he’ll take on Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland.

This season, Freeland has given up nine home runs in nine appearances, posting a 7.04 ERA in the process. But, that’s not the worst of it.

In his career against Ohtani, Freeland hasn’t been able to get him out. The Dodgers star is a shocking 7-for-11 with a double, two home runs and five runs batted in. That’s good for a .636 batting average and a 1.939 OPS for those keeping score at home.

Ohtani already has three homers against lefties this season, and I can’t pass him up against a Rockies team that has allowed the fifth-most homers in MLB in 2026.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

This pitching matchup is extremely dicey, and I think we could see a high-scoring affair, especially after these teams combined for eight runs on Monday night.

Freeland has struggled since coming off the injured list, allowing at least three runs in five starts in a row. He has a 10.32 ERA during that stretch, allowing 38 hits in 22.2 innings of work.

That’s very concerning against a Dodgers team that ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored, OPS and batting average in 2026.

When it comes to Lauer, he was let go after posting a 6.69 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays in eight outings this season. I don’t have a lot of confidence in him keeping the Rockies in check, even though they’re one of the worst offensive teams in the league, ranking dead last in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

Let’s root for a high-scoring game in this NL West matchup.

Pick: OVER 9 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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