Rockies vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

An NL West battle is set for Friday, Aug. 14, as the Colorado Rockies hit the road in their series opener against the San Francisco Giants.

Both of these teams are out of the playoff mix in the National League, which could make for a volatile series from a betting perspective. The Giants sold some pieces at the deadline, but they are favored at home (where they are just three games under .500 this season) on Friday night.

Landen Roupp (4.22 ERA) will get the start for the Giants, and some of his advanced metrics suggest that he’s having a better season than his actual ERA – and his win-loss record – suggest. Roupp has yet to face Colorado in the 2026 season, but the Giants have dropped his last four starts.

The Rockies have lefty Kyle Freeland (6.63 ERA) on the mound, and he’s struggled quite a bit since an injured list stint earlier this season. Freeland had an 8.28 ERA in 16 starts from his return from the IL until the end of July, but he’s allowed just one earned run in each of his two outings in August.

Can the veteran left-hander lead Colorado to an upset win?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West showdown.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-194)

Giants -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Rockies: +109

Giants: -131

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Rockies vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.63 ERA)

San Francisco: Landen Roupp (7-11, 4.22 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 10:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 48-73

Giants record: 50-71

Rockies vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Freeland OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-151)

This season, Freeland has allowed 143 hits in 112.2 innings of work, and he’s given up six or more hits in 14 of his last 18 outings.

While the lefty has gone UNDER this number in back-to-back starts, I don’t love this matchup against a Giants team that had six hits against him last month and is 14th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitchers.

Freeland ranks in the sixth percentile in MLB in expected batting average against (.283), and he’s also in the eighth percentile in barrel percentage.

The Giants aren’t a great hitting team, but they are 10th in MLB in batting average this season. I expect them to tee off against one of MLB’s worst starters this season.

Rockies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are well under .500, but the Giants have been much better at home (28-31) in the 2026 season.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are 20 games under .500 on the road and have a minus-116 run differential – the worst in the National League.

I think the Giants have a pretty big advantage on the mound on Friday, even though Roupp has led the team to just seven wins in 23 outings. The Giants’ right-hander has an expected ERA in the 71st percentile and ranks in the 66th percentile in expected batting average against.

Meanwhile, Freeland ranks in the 11th and sixth percentile in those two categories. The Rockies have won eight of the lefty’s 22 outings, but he had an awful multi-month stretch where he allowed four or more runs in 12 of his 16 appearances.

I don’t trust Freeland at all, and he gave up six hits and four runs in a loss to the Giants last month.

Roupp hasn’t gotten a ton of help from the Giants in 2026, but he’s by far the better starter in this matchup.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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