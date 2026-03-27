Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins open up their 2026 season on Friday night after they both missed the playoffs last season.

Miami made a respectable run at a wild card spot, finishing just four games under .500 and in third in the NL east, but the Rockies were much, much worse.

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Colorado had the worst record in baseball (43-119) and it posted an insane -424 run differential. The Rockies are projected to finish in last place in the NL West once again this season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re underdogs in their season opener.

Lefty Kyle Freeland (4.98 ERA) will get the ball for Colorado on Friday against former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara (5.36 ERA in 2025). Alcantara had a rough season in his first campaign back from Tommy John, going 11-12 with a WHIP over 1.20.

Can he turn things around in 2026?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to bet on in the prop market and a prediction for Friday’s opener between these National League squads.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-143)

Marlins -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Rockies: +149

Marlins: -181

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Miami: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Marlins.TV

Rockies record: 0-0

Marlins record: 0-0

Rockies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Marlins Best Prop Bet

Marlins Team Total OVER 3.5 Runs (-145)

Last season, the Rockies had the worst pitching staff in baseball, posting a team ERA of 5.97.

Even with their “ace” on the mound in Freeland, I don’t expect them to slow down the Marlins too much at home. Miami tagged Freeland for six runs in 5.2 innings last season, and the lefty allowed at least four or more runs in 11 of his starts. I don’t expect the Colorado bullpen to be much better than it was last season, so I’ll gladly take the OVER here even in a low total game.

Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

Since I’m taking the OVER for the Marlins team total, why not take the OVER in this game as well?

The Marlins didn’t exactly have a lights out pitching staff in 2025, posting the sixth-worst ERA in the league (4.60).

Alcantara did not look like the same pitcher he was in 2022 or 2023, posting an ERA of 5.36 while allowing at least three runs in 18 of his 31 starts. He did lower his ERA from 6.44 to 5.36 over the last two months of the regular season, but I’m going to need to see more from the former Cy Young winner before considering him a top-line starter again.

Last season, the Marlins hit the OVER in 50.3 percent of their games overall. At plus money, I think the OVER is worth a look on Friday.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (+102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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