Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Colorado Rockies continue their four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

After the Nationals got a 13-3 win to open the set, the Rockies ended their seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory last night.

The Nats have now lost five of their last six games and nine of their last 11.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-191)

Nationals -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Rockies +116

Nationals -124

Total

9 (Over -101/Under -120)

Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-4, 5.75 ERA)

Nationals: Matt Waldron (1-2, 7.54 ERA)

Tanner Gordon danced around eight hits to allow just one run in five innings two starts ago before being placed on the injured list. He was back to his usual self with five runs in 5.1 innings against the Guardians in his lone start since returning.

Matt Waldron will make his Nationals debut after pitching for the Padres and Blue Jays this season. He’s not a traditional knuckleballer, but that’s what he’s known for.

Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): COLR, NATS

Rockies record: 51-81

Nationals record: 62-72

Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Tanner Gordon OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-131)

I’m surprised that this line is set so low. Gordon has allowed five runs in three of his last four starts, including five in his lone start back from the injured list.

The Nationals' offense isn’t what it was earlier in the season, but they’re still capable of putting up a crooked number against Gordon.

Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to take an OVER in a game involving these teams right now, but that’s what we have to do given this pitching matchup.

Either team could put up a handful of runs in this one, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this fly OVER the total before the sixth or seventh inning.

Pick: OVER 9 (-101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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