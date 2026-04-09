Rockies vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9
In this story:
The red-hot Colorado Rockies hit the road for a four-game set against the San Diego Padres starting on Thursday night.
The Rockies have now won four in a row after sweeping the Astros, while the Padres return home after winning two of three in Boston and Pittsburgh.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Padres on Thursday, April 9.
Rockies vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-126)
- Padres -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Rockies +169
- Padres -207
Total
- 8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockies vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: TBD
- Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-0, 0.75 ERA)
Rockies vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SDPA
- Rockies record: 6-6
- Padres record: 6-6
Rockies vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-116)
Xander Bogaerts started the season 3 for 8, but then went just 1 for 24 in his next six games, including an 0 for 16 stretch. However, he’s broken out in recent games.
Bogaerts is 7 for 16 with a home run and double in his last four games. I’ll take a crack at him staying hot as he and the Padres return home to face the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Rockies have yet to name a starter for this game as of Thursday morning, but I’m taking them as road underdogs anyway.
The vibes are strong for Colorado, who just swept the Astros at Coors Field. It’s a short trip from Colorado to San Diego, while the Padres return home from a series win in Pittsburgh.
Randy Vasquez has pitched well for the Padres thus far, but this nearly -200 price seems too high for San Diego.
Pick: Rockies +169
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop