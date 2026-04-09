Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Diamondbacks-Mets, White Sox-Royals, Rockies-Padres)

It’s a small Thursday slate in the MLB with most teams travelling ahead of their weekend series.

I’m targeting an UNDER, a home favorite, and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 9.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-110)

Kansas City Royals -1.5 (+104) vs. Chicago White Sox

Colorado Rockies (+163) at San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-110)

The Diamondbacks and Mets close out a three-game set at Citi Field on Thursday night. The Mets took the opener 4-3 before a 7-2 loss on Wednesday.

We have a good pitching matchup in the series finale with Eduardo Rodriguez set to face off against Nolan McLean. Rodriguez has allowed just one unearned run on eight hits in 12 IP through two starts, and McLean has allowed four runs (three earned) on just four hits in 10.1 innings in his two starts this season.

I’m expecting another strong performance from each starter as neither of these teams have been able to find consistency offensively so far this season.

Kansas City Royals -1.5 (+104) vs. Chicago White Sox

The Royals were forced to use their bullpen early on Wednesday after Cole Ragans left the game in the first inning. They lost that series finale 10-2 in Cleveland, but now return home to face off against the White Sox.

Kansas City has dominated the White Sox at home in recent years, and the pitching matchup is in its favor tonight.

Seth Lugo has allowed 2 ER in 11.1 IP this season, which is similar to his 3 ER in 11.2 IP in his two starts against the White Sox last year. On the other hand, Anthony Kay danced around trouble in his first MLB start since 2021, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in 4.2 innings against the Brewers.

Chicago just got swept by the Orioles, and this is now a great chance for the Royals to get back on track.

Colorado Rockies (+163) at San Diego Padres

The Rockies have yet to name a starter for this game as of Thursday morning, but I’m taking them as road underdogs anyway.

The vibes are strong for Colorado, who just swept the Astros at Coors Field. It’s a short trip from Colorado to San Diego, while the Padres return home from a series win in Pittsburgh.

Randy Vazquez has pitched well for the Padres thus far, but this nearly -200 price seems too high for San Diego.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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