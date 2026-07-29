Rockies vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

An NL West battle closes out the afternoon action on Wednesday, July 29, as the Colorado Rockies are road underdogs against the San Diego Padres.

The Padres are in the mix for a wild card spot in the National League, but they are just one game over .500 after an 8-7 win on Tuesday night.

Colorado is in last place in the NL West and well out of the playoff race in a loaded National League, but it could play spoiler on Wednesday with Gabriel Hughes (2.79 ERA) on the mound for the fifth time this season.

San Diego has yet to announce a starter for this game, which makes it a tricky matchup to wager on.

Still, I have a player prop and a total to consider between these NL West rivals.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-171)

Padres -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Rockies: +124

Padres: -149

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Rockies vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Gabriel Hughes (0-2, 2.79 ERA)

San Diego: TBA

Rockies vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 42-66

Padres record: 54-53

Rockies vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-101)

Goodman has been one of the best catchers in MLB this season, hitting .256 with 64 runs scored, 60 runs batted in and 31 home runs. He has a .877 OPS and a 125 OPS+, making him a coveted player ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

I like this prop for Goodman even with the Padres yet to announce a starter for Wednesday’s game.

The Rockies star is hitting .318 with 11 runs scored and 12 runs batted in over his last 19 games (18 starts), and he’s cleared this line in 10 of his games in July.

Rockies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Tuesday’s series opener was a high-scoring affair between these teams, but we could see a little less offense on Wednesday afternoon.

Hughes has pitched well for the Rockies this season, allowing three or fewer runs and five or fewer hits in all four of his outings. That’s good for a 2.23 expected ERA and a .189 expected batting average against.

San Diego has been one of the worst offenses in MLB this season, ranking 21st in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and the Rockies (30th) have been even worse in that metric despite ranking in the top 10 in the league in runs scored and OPS.

The UNDER has hit in the majority of the games for both of these teams, and I trust the San Diego bullpen (3.73 ERA) if it ends up going with a bullpen game on Wednesday.

There should be some regression from these offenses after combining for 15 runs in Tuesday’s meeting.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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