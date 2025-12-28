Is Rome Odunze Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Odunze, who is dealing with a foot injury, has not played since Week 13.
Chicago will turn elsewhere at receiver on Sunday night, but losing Odunze is certainly a blow to this offense. The Bears have locked up the NFC North crown, but they are eyeing a top-two seed in the conference as well.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze has been limited to just 12 games this season, catching 44 of his 90 targets for 661 yards and six scores. After finding the end zone in each of his first four games this season, Odunze has scored just once since.
The Bears will likely lean on DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III in the passing game on Sunday night.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Chicago passing offense in this huge Week 17 matchup.
Best Bears Prop Bet vs. 49ers
Earlier today, I shared my best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the 49ers vs. Bears matchup, and I'm eyeing one Chicago receiver to step up with Odunze out:
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+120)
The Bears’ receiving corps has been banged up as of late, setting the stage for DJ Moore to return to a bigger role in the offense. He’s found the end zone three times over the last two games and five times over the last five games for this Chicago offense.
Moore still isn’t getting a ton of targets – no more than seven in any game this season – but he’s scored six touchdowns and has a favorable matchup against this 49ers secondary.
San Francisco ranks just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 25 passing touchdowns this season.
I’ll take a shot on Moore at plus money to score for the third week in a row.
