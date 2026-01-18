Is Rome Odunze Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Bears)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has been dealing with a foot injury in the second half of the 2025 season, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Odunze played in the wild card round against the Green Bay Packers, and he said earlier this week that he'll play against L.A. Odunze was a full participant in Friday's practice, a good sign for his chances of playing his usual role in this matchup.

Rome Odunze said he'll play in Divisional round, per @patrickfinley. https://t.co/9MNFZ8MVDU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 16, 2026

The former first-round pick missed Weeks 14 through 18 with his foot issue before returning last Saturday night in the Bears' win over the Packers. Odunze played 69.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps in that matchup, catching two of his six targets for 44 yards.

During the regular season, Odunze was a go-to option for Caleb Williams, especially early in the campaign. The young receiver had five touchdown receptions in the first four weeks of the season, and he finished the regular season with 44 catches for 661 yards and six scores in 12 games.

Odunze should have a big role on Sunday night, but bettors may want to look elsewhere in the prop market in this matchup. Here's a look at my favorite prop for the Chicago offense against this L.A. defense that struggled to slow down Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Rams

Earlier today, the SI Betting team shared our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the divisional round action, and I'm eyeing Bears tight end Colston Loveland to lead the way with Odunze still working himself back into his usual role:

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+190)

Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland dominated the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, catching eight of his 15 targets for 137 yards.

The 2025 first-round pick now has double-digit targets in each of his last three games, and it's becoming clear that he's the No. 1 option for Caleb Williams in the passing game.

I like this matchup for Loveland, as the Rams allowed seven scores to opposing tight ends during the regular season and they really struggled to slow down Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers through the air in the wild card round.

Loveland scored six times in 16 games during the regular season, and he's played at least 80 percent of the Bears' snaps in each of his last four games. He's trending upward heading into this matchup, and at +190, I think he's a solid value on Sunday.

