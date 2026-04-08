Rory McIlroy vs. Bryson DeChambeau: Matchup Bets for the 2026 Masters

The 2025 edition of the Masters was highlighted by a head-to-head matchup in the final group on Sunday between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy came out on top as DeChambeau faltered in the latter half of the round, but those two golfers are once again going to be two of the most-watched this week.

You can find my best bets for the 2026 Masters in my full betting preview, but betting on who wins the whole event isn't the only way to wager on golf. You can also bet on head-to-head matchups, which won't have as much of a payout, but are much more likely to win.

Let's take a look at my three favorite matchup bets, including one on McIlroy vs. DeChambeau.

Masters Head-to-Head bets

Rory McIlroy -112 vs. Bryson DeChambeau (DraftKings)

Jon Rahm +125 vs. Scottie Scheffler (FanDuel)

Corey Conners -116 vs. Tyrrell Hatton (DraftKings)

Rory McIlroy vs. Bryson DeChambeau Prediction

I'm shocked that DraftKings has the defending champion set as the betting underdog against DeChambeau this week. Despite his T5 and T6 finishes the last two years, I don't think his game is a great fit for Augusta. He was carried by his short game last season, losing strokes with his approach play. He has now lost strokes with his irons at Augusta in three of the past four years.

Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see how McIlroy plays with the pressure off his shoulders. If he can swing freely, there's no reason why he can't beat DeChambeau at the end of the weekend.

Pick: McIlroy -112

Jon Rahm vs. Scottie Scheffler Prediction

Scottie Scheffler has been in uncharacteristically bad form by his standards of late, finishing outside the top 10 in his last three events and outside the top 20 in his last two events. His approach play has struggled, including losing strokes with his irons at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Jon Rahm has been a popular bet this week, and for good reason. He's second only to Scheffler in true strokes gained across the world over the past year. He has also finished in the top two in four of the last five LIV events.

If you want to bet against Scheffler, taking Rahm at plus-money against him in a matchup bet may be the way to go.

Pick: Rahm +125

Corey Conners vs. Tyrrell Hatton Prediction

Corey Conners has quietly put together some great starts at Augusta National. He has four top 10 finishes at Augusta throughout his career, including a T8 finish last year. He's also coming into this week's edition of the event in solid form, finishing T13 at the Players Championship and T14 at the Valspar Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton hasn't been in the same form. He has finished outside the top 30 in two of the last three LIV events, losing strokes with both his putting and chipping, a bad combination for Augusta.

Pick: Conners -116

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!