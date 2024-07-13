Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Take the Rangers in the Battle of Texas)
It's the final weekend of MLB action before we head into the All-Star Break so we should all take advantage of the opportunity we have to bet on some baseball. We'll miss it mid next week when we have almost nothing to wager on.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick for all 16 of today's games, including a doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers +110
Justin Wrobleski will make his second start of his career this afternoon. In his first start, he allowed five hits, two walks, and four earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Despite the Dodgers being the better team, it's tough to trust them as road favorites with Wrobleski on the mound.
Pirates vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +130
The Pirates offense isn't good enough for them to be this big of road favorites this afternoon, even against a team as bad as the White Sox. Pittsburgh is 25th in OPS over the last 30 days at .687. I'll take a shot on Chicago as an underdog.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +110
The Cubs' offense may be waking up a bit. They're 13th in OPS over the last 14 days and 10th in that stat over the last seven days. They were a bet as underdogs in the first game of the doubleheader with Hayden Wesneski (3.67 ERA) on the mound.
Athletics vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -190
The Phillies are clearly the better team, but the only question is whether or not you can trust Tyler Phillips in his second career start. He looked impressive his first time out, allowing just three hits, no walks, and one earned run against the Braves. That's good enough for me to trust him against a far inferior team in the A's.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -140
The Yankees may have found some mojo, beating the Orioles 4-1 in yesterday's series opener, but I can't look past Baltimore's eye-popping offensive numbers this season. The O's will be rolling with Grayson Rodriguez (11-3, 3.53 ERA) as their starter today.
Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -155
The Reds have had the best offense in baseball over the last week, batting .286 with an OPS of .902. Meanwhile, the Marlins continue to run cold. Things will get worse for them today with Edward Cabrera (6.84 ERA) on the mound for them.
Royals vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +110
It's tough not to back the Royals as underdogs with Seth Lugo on the mound. he has an 11-3 record and a 2.21 ERA on the season.
Guardians vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays -115
This series is a meeting between two teams who I think are due for regression in opposite directions. The Guardians aren't as good as their record indicates while the Rays are better than theirs. Yesterday's 2-0 decision in favor of the Rays may be a sign of what's to come.
Rangers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers -120
The Rangers lead the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks and they should be able to build off that today when they face Spencer Arrighetti of the Astros, who has a 5.96 ERA on the season.
Nationals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -125
It's a battle of lefties today between Mitchell Parker (3.44 ERA) and Dallas Keuchel (4.61 ERA) which is bad news for the Nationals. They've struggled against lefties all season, ranking 28th in OPS against left-handed pitchers.
Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -225
This one is a no-brainer. The Mets continue to be the hottest team in baseball while the Rockies are, well, the Rockies.
Twins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -120
They didn't win last night, but the Twins still lead the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. I'll continue to ride with them until their bats turn cold.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves +110
Be careful, the Padres rank dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last week. Something may be going on with their offensive flow and now they have to take on Reynaldo Lopez and his stellar 1.71 ERA. Take the Braves as underdogs.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +115
You can read what I wrote for Game 1 of this double-header because it's the same handicap for this one with Javier Assad (3.04 ERA) on the mound for the Cubs. If we bet on Chicago in both games, the Cubs only have to win one of them for us to walk away with a profit.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +140
My belief the Mariners are due for regression paid off yesterday so I'm going to ride with the Angels again today. The Mariners are batting just .214 over the last 30 days, the worst mark in the Majors in that time frame.
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -130
You're telling me the Blue Jays bullpen blew another late lead last night? Color me (not) shocked. At this point, you have to be a masochist to be betting on Toronto.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!