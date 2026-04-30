Royals vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 30

A pair of lefties are on the mound in Thursday’s series finale between the Kansas City Royals and A’s, who are in very different spots in the standings.

Kansas City, which has split the first two games of this series, is in last place in the AL Central and has struggled on the road, winning just three of 14 games in 2026.

Meanwhile, the A’s have a one-game lead on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West despite the fact that they have a minus-8 run differential this season.

The A’s will turn to Jeffrey Springs (3.79 ERA) for the seventh time this season on Thursday against Kansas City’s Noah Cameron (5.13 ERA), who has struggled a bit in his second season at the MLB level.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for this afternoon matchup, but first, let’s take a look at the latest betting odds.

Royals vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals -1.5 (+152)

A’s +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Royals: +104

A’s: -126

Total

10 (Over -102/Under -118)

Royals vs. A’s Probable Pitchers

Royals: Noah Cameron (2-1, 5.13 ERA)

A’s: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Royals vs. A’s How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Royals.TV

Royals record: 12-18

A’s record: 16-14

Royals vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Jeffrey Springs UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)

Outside of a nine-hit, seven-run showing against the Chicago White Sox in the 2026 season, Springs has been pretty great for the A’s.

He’s allowed five or fewer hits in each of his other five starts, and he still has a 1.01 WHIP in the 2026 season.

So, I don’t mind taking the UNDER on the hits allowed for Springs against a Kansas City offense that is 18th in batting average against lefties and 21st in total hits this season.

Springs ranks in the 90th percentile in expected batting average against in the 2026 season.

Royals vs. A’s Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why I’m buying the A’s and Springs at home in this series finale:

The A’s are in first place in the AL West and are looking to take the rubber match of their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals have struggled on the road this season, going just 3-11 straight up, and they’re in last place in the AL Central with a minus-19 run differential.

I think this game features a pretty lopsided pitching matchup with Jeffrey Springs (3.79 ERA) on the mound against Kansas City’s Noah Cameron (5.13 ERA). While Cameron has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his five outings in 2026, his advanced numbers are extremely shaky this season:

6.98 expected ERA (sixth percentile)

.315 expected BAA (fifth percentile)

14.1% barrel percentage (11th percentile)

47.1% hard-hit percentage (17th percentile)

Meanwhile, Springs ranks in the 81st percentile in expected ERA (2.92) and the 90th percentile in expected batting average against (.190). He’s only allowed 25 hits in 35.2 innings of work this season.

The A’s also have an advantage when it comes to their bullpen, even though they have a 4.11 bullpen ERA. The Royals are 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.38) posting a WHIP of 1.58 in the process.

I’ll trust the A’s to win at home and remain in first in the AL West.

Pick: A’s Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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