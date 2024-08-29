Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29 (Bet This Brady Singer Prop)
The Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros open a crucial four-game series on Thursday night with both teams in the mix for a playoff spot.
Houston is 3.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West division, while a loss on Wednesday pushed the Royals to one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Both teams should make the playoffs, but a sweep in either direction in this four-game set would spell trouble for the other squad.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Thursday’s series opener.
Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-162)
- Astros -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Royals: +136
- Astros: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.38 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.72 ERA)
Royals vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Royals record: 75-59
- Astros record: 71-62
Royals vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: A contender for the AL MVP (he’s currently second in the odds), Witt Jr. is having a terrific 2024 season. The young shortstop has a slash line of .346/.399/.618 while hitting 28 home runs and driving in 95 runs. He’s on his way to a 30-30 season, sitting on 27 stolen bases ahead of this matchup.
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: The Houston slugger went off in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, picking up four hits, three of which were home runs. Now, Alvarez will look to build on his impressive 2024 season against Brady Singer and the Royals.
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
My favorite play for this game is in the prop market, and I broke it down in today’s edition of Painting Corners – SI Betting’s best MLB props bets for the day.
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer has struggled as of late, allowing three or more earned runs in four of his last five starts.
Singer has a 6.23 ERA in the month of August, and he has a tough matchup against the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Thursday.
With the Royals on the road, Singer has been a fade candidate all season, posting a 4.04 ERA away from Kauffman Stadium. Overall, he has just a 3.38 ERA, but his effectiveness has worn off this month.
Opponents are hitting an insane .358 against Singer in August, and I don’t expect him to shut down a Houston team that ranks eighth in MLB in OPS against right-handed pitching.
Pick: Brady Singer OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
