Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Kansas City Royals stayed hot with their ninth-straight win as they opened up their road series against the Toronto Blue Jays last night.

The Blue Jays battled through a tough part of their schedule to return home against an easier opponent, but still dropped the opener against one of the worst teams in the league.

The Royals also won four of six meetings against the Blue Jays last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-163)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Royals +136

Blue Jays -146

Total

8.5 (Over -116/Under -104)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Royals: Randy Dobnak (2-1, 1.58 ERA)

Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (5-2, 3.02 ERA)

Randy Dobnak has been stellar recently, allowing no runs on 10 hits in 9.2 innings against the Angels and Athletics in his last two starts.

Spencer Miles will serve as the opener for the Blue Jays tonight. He did make four starts earlier this season, but has gone one inning or less in his last eight appearances out of the bullpen.

Royals vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): COLR, NATS

Royals record: 51-81

Blue Jays record: 62-72

Royals vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Randy Dobnak UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-106)

Dobnak has consistently pitched a solid handful of innings for the Royals this season. He’s allowed a total of six earned runs in his seven starts, with four of those coming on August 9 against the Cubs.

The Blue Jays’ bats have gone cold, so I think Dobnak can hold them to a run or two at most tonight.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the Royals right now – even if that sounds crazy.

Dobnak has been great for the Royals, and their bats are hot right now. On the flip side, a bullpen game isn’t ideal for the Blue Jays after their starters pitched five innings in each of the last two contests.

Pick: Royals +136

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