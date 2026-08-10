Royals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a rough patch in the 2026 season, as they’ve dropped eight of their last nine games, falling behind both the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves in the National League.

Los Angeles is still heavily favored to win the NL West, and it has an opportunity to get on track on Monday in a series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 21 games under .500 and in last place in the AL Central heading into this matchup. The Royals do have some familiarity with Los Angeles’ starter for this game, as Tarik Skubal (2.81 ERA) has spent the last several seasons in the AL Central with the Detroit Tigers before he was traded to L.A. at the deadline.

Skubal tossed six innings of two-run ball in a loss to the Chicago Cubs in his Dodgers debut. Can he get L.A. back on track in this matchup?

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as -325 favorites against Noah Cameron (4.37 ERA) and the Royals on Monday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague clash on Aug. 10.

Royals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (+120)

Dodgers -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

Royals: +256

Dodgers: -325

Total

7.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Royals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37 ERA)

Los Angeles: Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA)

Royals vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Royals.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet LA

Royals record: 49-70

Dodgers record: 70-48

Royals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-128)

Skubal threw six innings (18 outs) in his Dodgers debut, registering just 85 pitches in that matchup. Now, the two-time Cy Young award winner has a favorable matchup against a Kansas City offense that is one of the worst in baseball.

The Royals rank 23rd in runs scored, 20th in OPS and 21st in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in the 2026 season. They struggled mightily against Skubal back on July 24, picking up just four hits and one run while striking out 12 times.

Skubal pitched 7.1 innings in that game, and he had picked up 20 or more outs in three straight outings before the trade to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers may be more willing to stretch Skubal out in this game, especially if he showcases the same dominance he had against KC back in July.

Royals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers’ offense has struggled in recent weeks, ranking 24th in MLB in runs scored over the last 15 days.

While Skubal and the Dodgers should be heavy favorites at home on Monday, I’m not a huge fan of laying this price with them on the run line since they're just 17-36 on the run line as home favorites in 2026.

Plus, Cameron has been lights out over his last three starts, allowing just six hits and one run across 23.0 innings of work.

The Royals lefty has a shaky expected ERA (4.41) this season, but he’s lowered his actual ERA from 4.95 to 4.37 over the last month of action.

Since the Dodgers’ offense has been in a slump – and Skubal dominated KC earlier this season – I think the UNDER is the bet to make on Monday.

Four of Los Angeles’ last five games have finished with seven or fewer combined runs.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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