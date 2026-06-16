Royals vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The Washington Nationals are rolling right now, winning a third straight game on Monday night in their series opener with the Kansas City Royals.

Washington put up seven runs in the win, and it’s now won seven of 10 games to move to 38-35 in the 2026 season.

The Nats have the best run-line record in MLB, and oddsmakers have them favored at home on Tuesday against this struggling Kansas City team. The Royals are 15 games under .500 this season, sitting in last place in the AL Central with a minus-53 run differential.

Kansas City will send veteran right-hander Michael Wacha (3.58 ERA) to the mound against Washington's Foster Griffin (3.46 ERA), who has led the team to a 10-4 record in 14 appearances in 2026.

Can Washington keep this win streak going at home?

Let’s check out the odds, a prop bet prediction and my game pick for this interleague showdown.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-182)

Nationals -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Royals: +113

Nationals: -136

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Royals vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Michael Wacha (4-5, 3.58 ERA)

Washington: Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.46 ERA)

Royals vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/Royals.TV

Royals record: 29-44

Nationals record: 38-35

Royals vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+360)

Can Bobby Witt Jr. get out of a little power slump? I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I like this matchup for the All-Star shortstop:

Witt Jr. has not hit for power this season (he has a .455 slugging percentage), homering just nine times in 72 games.

Despite that, I like the matchup for him on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals and Foster Griffin. Washington’s bullpen has given up 50 home runs in the 2026 season, and Griffin has struggled with the long ball despite posting a 3.46 ERA.

The 30-year-old has given up 15 home runs in 14 appearances, allowing at least one home run in 10 of his starts.

Witt Jr. is hitting .360 over the last week, and he’s fared well against southpaws, posting a .323 batting average and a .924 OPS in the 2026 season. I don’t love this price (+360), but I like the matchup for the Royals star on June 16.

Royals vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 10 runs in the series opener on Monday night, and the Nationals are the best OVER team in MLB, hitting it in over 65 percent of their games.

While the UNDER has hit in over 54 percent of the Royals’ games, Kansas City has a team ERA of 4.48 this season and now it’s facing the No. 1 scoring offense in baseball.

The Nationals are third in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), fourth in OPS and 10th in batting average, and they may be able to get to Wacha on Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander has struggled as of late, allowing four or more runs in three straight starts. He has an expected ERA of 4.25 this season and his expected BAA has fallen to the 33rd percentile.

Even though Griffin has led the Nats to an impressive mark in his 14 starts, his advanced numbers are worse than his ERA lets on. The lefty has a 4.75 Fielding Independent Pitching, a 4.33 expected ERA and ranks in the eight percentile in barrel percentage.

Griffin has allowed just two runs this month, but the Washington bullpen behind him is a little shaky, posting a 4.67 ERA this season.

I think the OVER is the play on Tuesday, especially since it has hit in about two-thirds of Washington’s games.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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