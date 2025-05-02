Royals vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 2
The Baltimore Orioles’ slow start to the season has continued, and they have a tough matchup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, who are two games over .500 despite a slow start to the season on the offensive end.
Kansas City is hoping to get another win for Michale Wacha, who is just 1-3 on the season but has posted a 3.38 ERA. Meanwhile, Baltimore is sending Dean Kremer (7.04 ERA) to the mound, as he looks to turn things around with the calendar flipping to May.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Royals vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-166)
- Orioles -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Royals: +124
- Orioles: -148
Total
- 9 (Over -120/Under +100)
Royals vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (1-3, 3.38 ERA)
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (2-4, 7.04 ERA)
Royals vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 2
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSKC
- Royals record: 17-15
- Orioles record: 12-18
Royals vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared why this is a great matchup for Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a home run in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger:
Witt Jr. has just three homers in the 2025 season, but he’s still hitting at a high level, posting a .322 batting average.
The Orioles have Dean Kremer on the bump in this matchup, and he has struggled mightily in the 2025 season, posting a 7.04 ERA while allowing seven homers in six starts.
Witt has thrived against Kremer in his career, going 4-for-11 with one homer. He is in a great spot to tee off tonight, especially since the Baltimore bullpen is one of the worst in MLB, posting a 4.74 ERA this season.
Royals vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
We may have an upset on our hands on Friday night.
Even though the Orioles are at home, I can’t understand why they are favored with Kremer on the mound against Wacha.
Kremer has given up five or more runs in four of his six starts this season, leading the O’s to a 2-4 record. To make matters worse, Baltimore is six games under .500 this season and has putrid minus-49 run differential.
That’s not going to cut it against Wacha, who actually has a Fielding Independent Pitching that is better than his ERA (2.97), and has held opponents to three or fewer runs in five of his six outings in 2025.
The Royals are just 3-3 in his starts, but they have one of the better bullpens in MLB, posting a 3.19 ERA this season. The same can’t be said for the O’s, as I mentioned that they’ve posted a 4.74 bullpen ERA – good for 25th in MLB.
I’ll gladly back the Royals as underdogs in this matchup.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (+124 at DraftKings)
