Royals vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Kansas City Royals won’t avoid Cincinnati Reds ace Chase Burns in this series after all.

Burns was scratched from the series opener on Monday with an illness, but he’s expected to take the mound in the rubber match tonight.

The Reds bounced back last night with a 4-3 victory after dropping a 9-2 decision on Monday night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Reds on Wednesday, June 3.

Royals vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-157)

Reds -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Royals +135

Reds -163

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Royals vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Royals: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.48 ERA)

Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96 ERA)

Stephen Kolek had two fantastic starts (15.1 IP, 0 ER) before getting roughed up for six runs (four earned) in five innings last time out against the Rangers. He made one start against the Reds last year, allowing one run on three hits in 5.2 innings with the Padres.

Chase Burns is also looking to bounce back from what was a rough start by his standards. He allowed two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings against the Mets. He had allowed 6 ER in his previous seven starts (42.2 IP).

Royals vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, CINR

Royals record: 23-38

Reds record: 31-29

Royals vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-141)

Chase Burns has put everything together this season in Cincinnati. His strikeout rate has dropped a bit from a smaller sample size last year, but he’s still racking up the punchouts.

Burns has 72 strikeouts in 64.1 innings, going OVER 6.5 strikeouts in 8 of 11 starts. That includes three straight and six of his last seven outings.

Royals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Royals caught a break on Monday when the Reds had to change their pitching plans. That helped Kansas City end a six-game losing streak, but they fell back down to earth last night.

The Reds haven’t been great overall recently either, but Burns gives them a great chance to win every time he’s on the mound.

Give me Burns and the Reds at home to take the series against the Royals.

Pick: Royals -163

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