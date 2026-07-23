Royals vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 23

The Detroit Tigers return home for a four-game set against the Kansas City Royals starting on Thursday night.

Detroit is looking to turn the corner to stay alive in the AL playoff race, and it’s won four of six games out of the break.

Kansas City’s playoff hopes are all but dead, but the Royals did just win five of six games on its homestand.

The Tigers swept the Royals in Detroit back in April, with Kansas City taking two of three at home in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Tigers on Thursday, July 23.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-109)

Tigers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Royals +182

Tigers -224

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Royals vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Royals: Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Tigers: Troy Melton (5-1, 1.80 ERA)

Randy Dobnak made his first MLB start in nearly five years last week, allowing one run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings against the Padres. That one run came on a solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr.

Troy Melton has been stellar after missing the first two months of the season due to an elbow injury. He’s allowed just one earned run in 17.1 innings across his last three starts. This will be his first career start against the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, DSN, MLBN

Royals record: 43-60

Tigers record: 48-54

Royals vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Troy Melton UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+102)

Troy Melton has allowed just 33 hits in 55 innings this season. This comes after allowing 31 hits in 45.2 innings last year, so that’s a total of 64 hits in 100.2 innings in his career.

The right-hander has allowed UNDER 4.5 hits in five straight starts and seven of nine this season, and the Royals are batting just .232 on the road.

Royals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Tigers are feeling good after a 4-2 road trip to start the second half. The Royals have been even better at 5-1, but now they head out on the road where they’re 17-33 on the season.

Troy Melton has been fantastic for the Tigers this season. He has allowed one run or fewer in five straight starts and all but two of his nine starts this season.

On the flip side, Randy Dobnak just made his first MLB start since 2021, and although it was a decent one (4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB) against the Padres, he’ll need to show more before he can be trusted.

I think the Royals will come back down to reality as they hit the road tonight, and the Tigers should be able to take care of business by margin.

Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-110)

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