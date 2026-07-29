Royals vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Minnesota Twins are looking to make it four wins in a row as they continue their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins have won five of their last six games to get back up to .500 on the season, while the Royals have lost three of five after sweeping the Giants.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Twins on Wednesday, July 29.

Royals vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-131)

Twins -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Royals +167

Twins -205

Total

9 (Over +102/Under -123)

Royals vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Royals: Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.42 ERA)

Twins: Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.38 ERA)

Randy Dobnak has now had two solid starts in his return to the majors. He threw 4.1 innings of one-run ball on July 18 against the Padres, and had five shutout frames against the Tigers last week.

Joe Ryan returns to the mound with eight days rest after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in four innings in Cleveland. He allowed one run in six innings against the Royals in June, but Kansas City tagged him for five runs in four innings back in April.

Royals vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, MNMT

Royals record: 45-63

Twins record: 54-54

Royals vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Joe Ryan OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-150)

The Royals have racked up 15 hits in 10 innings this season against Ryan, and the right-hander has struggled as of late.

Ryan has allowed OVER 4.5 hits in four of his last five starts and eight of his last 10.

Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

While I think Ryan will allow a handful of hits, I don’t think there are going to be a ton of runs in this game.

Dobnak has been solid in two starts, and the Royals don’t exactly have the offense to put up a ton of runs to support him. The Twins also have largely struggled offensively as of late, and Ryan should be better after a bit of extra rest.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-123)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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